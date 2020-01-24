Doctors to return to work after Zimbabwean billionaire's offer

Junior doctors in the state hospitals of Zimbabwe will end their strike after billionaire Strive Masiyiwa offered $6.25 million fellowship for the welfare of the country's doctors.

The doctors were on a strike for the past four months because of poor income conditions which had worsened due to the country's economic crisis.

Also read: Zimbabwe escalating crisis: Common people bear the brunt

In November last year, the Senior Hospital Doctors Association (SHDA) joined them as they could not bear the deplorable state of state hospitals and the dire health facilities in the country.

Also read: Price of bread rises 60% overnight in already struggling with inflation Zimbabwe

The telecom billionaire will pay the doctors a monthly allowance of approximately $300 for six months, the doctors' union said in a statement.

The fellowship will be provided by his family's foundation called HigherLife.

Free transport vouchers for beneficiaries will also be provided during working days and on-call duties.

Half the doctors of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association have already enrolled for the fellowship.

The doctors association said that the health hospitals lack basic facilities like bandages, syringes and medicines and they will continue to engage the government to strive for finding a long term solution to the problem.