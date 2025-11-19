Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /DNA test, blood at crime scene, 8 years of probe: How US found ‘murderer’ of Andhra woman and her child

DNA test, blood at crime scene, 8 years of probe: How US found ‘murderer’ of Andhra woman and her child

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Nov 19, 2025, 21:40 IST | Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 21:40 IST
DNA test, blood at crime scene, 8 years of probe: How US found ‘murderer’ of Andhra woman and her child

File images Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

 The Burlington County Prosecutor in New Jersey, on Tuesday (Nov 18), urged the Trump administration and the Government of India to extradite Hameed, who reportedly fled to India after allegedly committing the double homicide.

 

Eight years ago, an Indian national allegedly stabbed a 38-year-old woman and her six-year-old son to death in New Jersey. The woman, Sasikala Narra, was a techie from India's Vijayawada. The accused, Nazeer Hameed, has been charged by the US authorities. The Burlington County Prosecutor in New Jersey, on Tuesday (Nov 18), urged the Trump administration and the Government of India to extradite Hameed, who reportedly fled to India after allegedly committing the double homicide.

This was after DNA samples, discovered in Hameed's work laptop, were matched with the blood found at the crime scene. Prosecutors said Hameed, who was in the US on a work visa, was a colleague of Narra's husband at a New Jersey-based company and lived in the same apartment complex.

"We worked with our federal partners and authorities in India to approach Nazeer about giving a DNA sample. Nazeer Hameed declines that request," CBS News quoted Lieutenant Brian Cunningham of the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office as saying.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"We call upon the United States government and the government of India to take swift and decisive action to ensure that this individual is extradited without delay," 6ABC News quoted Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw as saying.

Sasikala Narra and her six-year-old son, Anish Narra, were found dead in the apartment complex they stayed in by Hanu Narra, Sasikala's husband. Hameed was declared the person of interest when it was found he was stalking Hanu Narra.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics