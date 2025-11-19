/DNA test, blood at crime scene, 8 years of probe: How US found ‘murderer’ of Andhra woman and her child

Eight years ago, an Indian national allegedly stabbed a 38-year-old woman and her six-year-old son to death in New Jersey. The woman, Sasikala Narra, was a techie from India's Vijayawada. The accused, Nazeer Hameed, has been charged by the US authorities. The Burlington County Prosecutor in New Jersey, on Tuesday (Nov 18), urged the Trump administration and the Government of India to extradite Hameed, who reportedly fled to India after allegedly committing the double homicide.

This was after DNA samples, discovered in Hameed's work laptop, were matched with the blood found at the crime scene. Prosecutors said Hameed, who was in the US on a work visa, was a colleague of Narra's husband at a New Jersey-based company and lived in the same apartment complex.

"We worked with our federal partners and authorities in India to approach Nazeer about giving a DNA sample. Nazeer Hameed declines that request," CBS News quoted Lieutenant Brian Cunningham of the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office as saying.

"We call upon the United States government and the government of India to take swift and decisive action to ensure that this individual is extradited without delay," 6ABC News quoted Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw as saying.