/Epstein Files: Ahead of Trump’s approval to release it, here are all the people named in the sex offence document

Multiple high-profile people have been named in the Epstein files, including US President Donald Trump, former US President Bill Clinton, deceased pop star Michael Jackson and former British Prince Andrew.
The US House voted for all the reports in the Jefferey Epstein sex offence case to be released on Tuesday (Nov 18). In the next step, the US President Donald Trump would sign the bill. On the very same day, Trump hosted Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the White House, where he got furious on the question related to the Epstein files. He said that he has no role in the alleged case.
The bill, known as “The Epstein Files Transparency Act", will mandate the US Attorney General Pam Bondi to make available all “unclassified records, documents, communications and investigative materials" in the Department of Justice’s possession related to Epstein.
Full list of names in Epstein Files
Multiple high-profile people have been named in the Epstein files, including US President Donald Trump, former US President Bill Clinton, deceased pop star Michael Jackson and former British Prince Andrew.
The names included in the documents previously released are:
Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend who was convicted in 2021 on sex trafficking charges.
Former UK Prince Andrew, Duke of York, is the second son of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain.
Former US President Bill Clinton
US President Donald Trump
Tech mogul Elon Musk.
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, the former wife of Prince Andrew
Marla Maples, the former wife of Donald Trump.
Tiffany Trump, the daughter of Marla Maples and Donald Trump.
Alan Dershowitz, lawyer and media pundit.
Jean Luc Brunel, French model agency boss and alleged Epstein co-conspirator.
Pop star Michael Jackson
Marvin Minsky, AI pioneer.
Naomi Campbell, British model
Courtney Love, American singer
Michael Wolff, journalist and author
Noam Chomsky, linguist and professor
Peggy Siegel, publicist
Peter Thiel, billionaire investor and Musk’s close friend
Mick Jagger, English musician and frontman of The Rolling Stones.
Bill Richardson, former governor of New Mexico
Glenn Dubin, an American hedge fund manager.
Eva Andersson-Dubin, former Miss Sweden and wife of Glenn Dubin, who once dated Epstein.
Tom Pritzker, American tycoon and philanthropist
Chris Tucker, American comedian and actor
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., US Secretary of Health and Human Services
Mary Kennedy, the late wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Virginia Giuffre, formerly known as Virginia Roberts, who accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault.
Dana Burns
Frédéric Fekkai, celebrity hairstylist
Alexandra Fekkai, son of Frédéric Fekkai
Jo Jo Fontanella, Epstein’s butler
Doug Band, longtime Bill Clinton aide
Eric Gany
Sheridan Gibson-Butte
Shelly Harrison
Victoria Hazell
Forest Sawyer
Sarah Kellen, Epstein’s former assistant
Adriana Mucinska, Epstein’s former assistant
Peter Marino
Nadia Marcinkova, alleged friend of Epstein
David Mullen
Joe Pagano
Kristy Rodgers
Patsy Rodgers
Mark Epstein, brother of Jeffrey Epstein
Emmy Taylor, Maxwell’s ex-personal assistant
Brent Tindall, chef for Epstein
Ed Tuttle
Les Wexner, a former business partner of Epstein
Abigail Wexner, wife of Les Wexner
Cresencia Valdez
Maritza Vasquez
Sharon Reynolds
Courtney Wild
Mark Zeff, New York decorator
Kelly Spamm
Alexandra Dixon
Ricardo Legoretta
‘Dog that hasn’t barked is Trump’
The alleged sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, claimed in several private emails that US President Donald Trump was aware of his act and "Spent hours" at his house. Epstein claimed that the then-friend of his "knew about the girls". The emails released by the House Democrats on Wednesday (Nov 12) showed that the alleged sex offender claimed Trump spent time with one of his victims.
Trump has always denied any involvement in the case, saying he and Epstein were once on friendly terms but later parted ways. However, the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee said the emails, selected from thousands of pages of documents received by their panel, told a different story.
“These latest emails and correspondence raise glaring questions about what else the White House is hiding and the nature of the relationship between Epstein and the president,” Representative Robert Garcia of California, the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, said in a statement.