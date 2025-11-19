/Epstein Files: Ahead of Trump’s approval to release it, here are all the people named in the sex offence document

The US House voted for all the reports in the Jefferey Epstein sex offence case to be released on Tuesday (Nov 18). In the next step, the US President Donald Trump would sign the bill. On the very same day, Trump hosted Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the White House, where he got furious on the question related to the Epstein files. He said that he has no role in the alleged case.

The bill, known as “The Epstein Files Transparency Act", will mandate the US Attorney General Pam Bondi to make available all “unclassified records, documents, communications and investigative materials" in the Department of Justice’s possession related to Epstein.

Full list of names in Epstein Files

Multiple high-profile people have been named in the Epstein files, including US President Donald Trump, former US President Bill Clinton, deceased pop star Michael Jackson and former British Prince Andrew.

The names included in the documents previously released are:

Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend who was convicted in 2021 on sex trafficking charges.

Former UK Prince Andrew, Duke of York, is the second son of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain.

Former US President Bill Clinton

US President Donald Trump

Tech mogul Elon Musk.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, the former wife of Prince Andrew

Marla Maples, the former wife of Donald Trump.

Tiffany Trump, the daughter of Marla Maples and Donald Trump.

Alan Dershowitz, lawyer and media pundit.

Jean Luc Brunel, French model agency boss and alleged Epstein co-conspirator.

Pop star Michael Jackson

Marvin Minsky, AI pioneer.

Naomi Campbell, British model

Courtney Love, American singer

Michael Wolff, journalist and author

Noam Chomsky, linguist and professor

Peggy Siegel, publicist

Peter Thiel, billionaire investor and Musk’s close friend

Mick Jagger, English musician and frontman of The Rolling Stones.

Bill Richardson, former governor of New Mexico

Glenn Dubin, an American hedge fund manager.

Eva Andersson-Dubin, former Miss Sweden and wife of Glenn Dubin, who once dated Epstein.

Tom Pritzker, American tycoon and philanthropist

Chris Tucker, American comedian and actor

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., US Secretary of Health and Human Services

Mary Kennedy, the late wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Virginia Giuffre, formerly known as Virginia Roberts, who accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault.

Dana Burns

Frédéric Fekkai, celebrity hairstylist

Alexandra Fekkai, son of Frédéric Fekkai

Jo Jo Fontanella, Epstein’s butler

Doug Band, longtime Bill Clinton aide

Eric Gany

Sheridan Gibson-Butte

Shelly Harrison

Victoria Hazell

Forest Sawyer

Sarah Kellen, Epstein’s former assistant

Adriana Mucinska, Epstein’s former assistant

Peter Marino

Nadia Marcinkova, alleged friend of Epstein

David Mullen

Joe Pagano

Kristy Rodgers

Patsy Rodgers

Mark Epstein, brother of Jeffrey Epstein

Emmy Taylor, Maxwell’s ex-personal assistant

Brent Tindall, chef for Epstein

Ed Tuttle

Les Wexner, a former business partner of Epstein

Abigail Wexner, wife of Les Wexner

Cresencia Valdez

Maritza Vasquez

Sharon Reynolds

Courtney Wild

Mark Zeff, New York decorator

Kelly Spamm

Alexandra Dixon

Ricardo Legoretta

‘Dog that hasn’t barked is Trump’

The alleged sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, claimed in several private emails that US President Donald Trump was aware of his act and "Spent hours" at his house. Epstein claimed that the then-friend of his "knew about the girls". The emails released by the House Democrats on Wednesday (Nov 12) showed that the alleged sex offender claimed Trump spent time with one of his victims.

Trump has always denied any involvement in the case, saying he and Epstein were once on friendly terms but later parted ways. However, the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee said the emails, selected from thousands of pages of documents received by their panel, told a different story.