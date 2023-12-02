DNA of Mexico's alien corpses matches not to 'humans' but to 'unknown species': analyst

The mystery surrounding the “non-human” mummified which were discovered in Peru deepened after an analyst said that 30 per cent of its DNA when analysed did not match humans but an “unknown species”.



UFO enthusiast Jose Jaime Maussan, who was part of the team of scientists who performed a DNA analysis of the remains, said that they discovered 30 per cent of its genetic material is “not from any known species”.



Mexican researchers, who stood beside him as he testified before the Congress, also said that the figures were “authentic”, and comprised of only a single skeleton, as reported by UK’s Daily Star.



Although there was no clarity regarding what the 70 per cent of the DNA of the tiny alien corpses matched up with, Maussan said that the DNA analysis has now confirmed the mummified species are “definitely not human.”

“This is the first time extraterrestrial life has been presented in this manner,” he said, as reported by the Daily Star.



“We have a clear example of non-human specimens unrelated to any known specimens on our planet. These specimens do not belong to our terrestrial evolution. They were not creatures discovered by a UFO crash. Instead, they were found in diatom mines and later transformed into fossilized mummies,” he added.



Maussan further said that “the public has the right to know about non-human technology and beings.”



“This reality unites humanity rather than dividing us. We are not alone in this universe; we should embrace this truth,” he added.

Aliens don't have lungs, ribs: alien experts

Earlier, the alien enthusiast had presented photographs and X-rays at the lower chamber of the Mexican Congress which he and Dr Daniel Mendoza claimed proved that the specimens did not have any lungs or ribs.



“They’re real,” said anthropologist Roger Zuniga of San Luis Gonzaga National University in Ica, Peru, while speaking about the specimens in his testimony.

Watch: Are Peruvian Alien Mummies Real or a Clever Hoax? Expert Weighs In! “There was absolutely no human intervention in the physical and biological formation of these beings,” he added, further stating that he was not aware of the origin of the creatures.



However, many have expressed scepticism over the origins of the mummified figures because of their uncanny resemblance to Steven Spielberg’s “ET”.



Taking to social media, entrepreneur Nikos Drandakis said, “So the Mexicans discovered a 1,000-year-old mummy which supposedly is an alien.”



“And this alien happens to: 1: look exactly like [Steven] Spielberg’s ET,” he said, adding that the corpses also had “a human-looking body – one head, two hands, two legs. A very hard pill to swallow.”