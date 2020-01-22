US, China should reconcile rather than create separate supply chains: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at Davos

Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella speaking at a conference in Davos said that he is concerned that the lack of trust between the US and China will adversely affect economic growth and increase technology costs.

''The two leading economies of the world need to reconcile rather than create separate supply chains for every country,'' he said in Davos.

He gave the example of $470 billion semiconductor industry to substantiate his views.

According to him, ''it is a cause of big concern as the world is on the verge of a revolution in technology and artificial intelligence''.

He termed the US-China 'phase one' trade deal as ''insufficient''.

The US administration is contemplating to constrict the ability of countries to trade with Huawei which is one of the biggest tech company in China.

Additionally, the US has also been pressuring other countries across the globe not to use 5G mobile networks.

Nadella also said: ''Countries need to realise that they will benefit more from a unified internet system rather than a bifurcated one''.