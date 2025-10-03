/Did Trump admin just approve abortion through backdoor? Here's what we know

The FDA approved a new generic version of abortion pill mifepristone, sparking outrage from anti-abortion groups. Critics cited flawed data, while supporters praised the move as science-based. The approval expands access amid ongoing political battles.
In what may be a setback for anti-abortion advocates, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has quietly authorised a new generic form of mifepristone, a widely used drug in medication-based abortions. This approval grants manufacturing rights to Evita Solutions, thus increasing the availability of abortion medication in America. Although mifepristone already has generic versions on the market since its initial approval in 2000, the entry of an additional producer may help meet growing demand. The Health Department noted that the FDA is legally required to approve generics proven to be identical to brand-name drugs. This decision underscores the scientific consensus around mifepristone and highlights ongoing tensions over reproductive rights in the US.
As per original risk evaluation and mitigation strategy program from 2011, mifepristone was required to be dispensed in person by a doctor or under the supervision of a physician at a hospital or clinic. Revisions in 2021 and 2023 expanded the window of use from up to 7 weeks to up to 10 weeks of pregnancy.
Though Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr had earlier announced a comprehensive safety review of mifepristone, raising expectations that stricter controls might follow, the FDA's decision and Trump administration's backing comes as a surprise to supporters of the 2022 Roe v. Wade decision also. Republican Senator Josh Hawley and Students for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins, criticised the move. Hawkins labeled it a major failure and blamed President Trump’s administration. Detractors referenced an April report from the conservative Ethics and Public Policy Center, which claimed nearly 11% of users experienced serious complications. However, the report was neither peer-reviewed nor published in a medical journal, and experts found several inaccuracies—such as including ectopic pregnancies, which mifepristone neither causes nor worsens.
Supporters of abortion rights welcomed the FDA’s decision as a win for science-based healthcare. They pointed to over 100 studies conducted over 30 years in multiple countries confirming the drug’s strong safety record. Kiki Freedman, CEO of the telehealth abortion provider Hey Jane, applauded the FDA for resisting political pressure and standing by evidence.