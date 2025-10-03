/Did Trump admin just approve abortion through backdoor? Here's what we know

In what may be a setback for anti-abortion advocates, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has quietly authorised a new generic form of mifepristone, a widely used drug in medication-based abortions. This approval grants manufacturing rights to Evita Solutions, thus increasing the availability of abortion medication in America. Although mifepristone already has generic versions on the market since its initial approval in 2000, the entry of an additional producer may help meet growing demand. The Health Department noted that the FDA is legally required to approve generics proven to be identical to brand-name drugs. This decision underscores the scientific consensus around mifepristone and highlights ongoing tensions over reproductive rights in the US.

As per original risk evaluation and mitigation strategy program from 2011, mifepristone was required to be dispensed in person by a doctor or under the supervision of a physician at a hospital or clinic. Revisions in 2021 and 2023 expanded the window of use from up to 7 weeks to up to 10 weeks of pregnancy.

Critics slam Trump administration for the decision

Though Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr had earlier announced a comprehensive safety review of mifepristone, raising expectations that stricter controls might follow, the FDA's decision and Trump administration's backing comes as a surprise to supporters of the 2022 Roe v. Wade decision also. Republican Senator Josh Hawley and Students for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins, criticised the move. Hawkins labeled it a major failure and blamed President Trump’s administration. Detractors referenced an April report from the conservative Ethics and Public Policy Center, which claimed nearly 11% of users experienced serious complications. However, the report was neither peer-reviewed nor published in a medical journal, and experts found several inaccuracies—such as including ectopic pregnancies, which mifepristone neither causes nor worsens.