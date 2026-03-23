/Did Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt push Trump-Iran talks? Report claims...

A brief window for de-escalation emerged as US President Donald Trump paused strikes on Iran for five days, raising cautious optimism about a possible peace effort. The pause comes as the conflict enters its fourth week, with reports indicating that Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey are actively working behind the scenes to mediate between the two sides. According to a report by Axios, which cited an unnamed US official, these three countries have been facilitating indirect communication between Washington and Tehran over the past two days. Their diplomatic efforts reportedly involve relaying messages in an attempt to move both sides toward a resolution.

The report added that the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey have each held separate discussions with White House envoy Steve Witkoff as well as Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. "The mediation is ongoing and making progress. The discussion is about ending the war and resolving all outstanding issues. We hope to have answers soon," a source familiar with the developments said.

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Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty also engaged in a series of calls on Sunday with Witkoff, Araghchi, and his counterparts from Pakistan, Turkey, and Qatar. In a statement, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry emphasised that Abdelatty highlighted the need to "contain the broader effects of the conflict and prevent it from expanding."

This diplomatic push follows Trump’s announcement on Truth Social, where he stated that the US would halt attacks on Iran’s power infrastructure. He described his interactions with Iran as "very good and productive," making the announcement just hours before a previously indicated 48-hour escalation deadline. However, Iran has pushed back against claims that talks are underway. The Iranian news agency Mehr reported that the country’s Foreign Ministry dismissed Trump’s remarks, suggesting they are intended to buy time for US military strategy and ease pressure on energy markets.

At the same time, Mehr acknowledged that regional actors are attempting to reduce tensions. It quoted officials as saying, "There are initiatives by regional countries to de-escalate tensions, and our response to all of them is clear: We are not the party that started this war, and all these requests should be referred to Washington."