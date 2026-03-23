/'Will keep bombing our little hearts out if...': Trump on ending Iran war, or not

Donald Trump said the United States and Iran have reached ‘major points of agreement’ following extended discussions late on Sunday (March 22) involving senior American envoys. Speaking to reporters in West Palm Beach, Trump described the talks as highly successful and suggested they could significantly ease ongoing tensions if progress continues. “We’ll see where they lead,” Trump said, later adding, “They went, I would say, perfectly,” and noting that Iran had initiated the outreach. He added, “I would say that if they carry through with that, it’ll end that, that problem, that conflict, and I think it’ll end it very, very substantially.”

Trump confirmed that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner participated in the talks. He declined to identify the Iranian counterpart in detail, describing the individual only as a respected leader and clarifying it was not Mojtaba Khamenei.

“They want very much to make a deal. We’d like to make a deal too,” Trump said, adding that more phone discussions were expected on Monday, with a face-to-face meeting anticipated soon. He also outlined a short timeline for progress, stating, “We’re doing a five-day period, we’ll see how that goes. That if it goes well we’re going to end up with settling this. Otherwise, we just keep bombing our little hearts out.”

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Trump emphasised that any agreement would hinge on Iran abandoning nuclear weapons ambitions. “We want to see no nuclear bomb, no nuclear weapon,” he said. He also indicated the US would seek control of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, saying, “The nuclear dust. We’re gonna want that. And I think we’re gonna get that. We’ve agreed to that.”

Trump hints he would still seek $200bn in Pentagon funding

Despite signaling interest in reducing conflict, Trump said he would still pursue a major increase in defense spending, potentially seeking $200 billion for the Pentagon. He argued such funding is necessary given global instability, while also criticizing political opponents. “It’s nice to have, it’s always nice to have, it’s a very inflamed world,” Trump told CNN, adding, “And the Democrats inflame it, you know, largely the Democrats inflame it.”

However, passing such funding could prove difficult, as Republican lawmakers remain uncertain about backing the proposal without more detailed plans. Earlier, Trump said talks over the past two days had been productive and aimed at fully resolving hostilities in the Middle East. Reiterating his position, he noted the discussions were ongoing and expressed confidence that an agreement could be reached soon. He again stressed that Iran had initiated contact, saying, “I didn’t call, they called – and they wanted to make a deal.”