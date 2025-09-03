/Did Kim Jong Un shake hands with South Korean leader during China's military parade? Here's what we know

The military parade in China is in the news not only because of the first public appearance of Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, and Russian's Vladimir Putin but also because of Kim's handshake with the speaker of South Korea's National Assembly, Woo Won-shik. On Wednesday (Aug 3), Woo Won-shik's office confirmed that the two leaders exchanged greeting and shook hands during the military parade in Beijing. This can be seen as a major breakthrough as relations between North and South Korea have remained tense for years. Woo and Kim met for the first time during the inter-Korean summit between the leaders of both Koreas in April 2018.

The pair shook hands before the start of a military parade they were attending in China to celebrate the formal surrender of Japan in World War Two. The statement clarified that though the two leaders stood on the viewing platform at Tiananmen Square, "they watched the parade from opposite ends." "He briefly exchanged greetings with Chairman Kim Jong Un before attending the military parade," an aide to Woo told NK News. News agency Reuters quoted Woo saying that it was "very important to build peace on the Korean Peninsula, despite difficult circumstances." While North Korea has maintained that South Korea is an enemy nation and has rejected Seoul's attempt for talks, Woo, along with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has called for the resumption of dialogue between Seoul and Pyongyang. Woo also met Putin and Jinping at the sidelines of the parade.

North and South Korea relations

Relations between the neighbours of Korean peninsula went a new low under the now impeached president Yoon Suk-yeol. While Yoon favoured a strategy heavily focused on military deterrence and trilateral cooperation with Washington and Tokyo, Kim, in December 2023, decided to abandon the decades-long goal of reunification with the South. Since his campaign days, the incumbent South Korean president Lee Jae-myung has pledged to restart dialogue with North Korea. He has highlighted the danger of North Korea's expansion of missile testing and said that there is a need to resume negotiations with Pyongyang regarding its nuclear program. At a time when the US is preoccupied with the West Asian nations and the Russia-Ukraine war, alongside the domestic politics, Lee emphasised the need for America's coordination to promote dialogue with North Korea.