LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Kim Jong-Un travels in bulletproof train to China for military parade

Kim Jong-Un travels in bulletproof train to China for military parade

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 02, 2025, 19:59 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 19:59 IST
Kim Jong-Un travels in bulletproof train to China for military parade
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un traveled to China in his signature bulletproof train to attend a high-profile military parade. Watch to know more on this!

Trending Topics

trending videos