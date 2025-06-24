After Israel and the US attacked Iran's nuclear facilities, Iran has still stocks of enriched uranium left, which is used to make nuclear weapons, sources close to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told AFP, adding that the "game is not over".

According to satellite images, Israeli intel suggested that Iran shifted near-weapons-grade fuel ahead of the US attack on its nuclear facilities.

The US used bunker-buster bombs to hit Iranian nuclear facilities, saying that it attacked Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow nuclear facilities.

Iran may have moved 400 kilograms of enriched uranium, which is quite enough to produce up to ten nuclear bombs, according to a report by The New York Times.

All this happened before the US deployed B-2 bombers into Iran's nuclear sites, US and Israeli officials said, according to NYT.

Moreover, experts also warned that Iran has more underground sites that they have converted into uranium enrichment facilities. "I bet they dug a lot of facilities and didn't put anything in them," Jeffrey Lewis, professor at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, told The New York Post.

"Then they have opportunities to move different things around [like the materials from Fordow] and to bring different facilities into operation," he added.

"We don't know what was taken away but, obviously, it was something important," said David Albright, president of the Institute for Science and International Security. "They had stocks [of enriched uranium] and they had centrifuges. So, those are things they could have removed."

He further said that Iran is unlikely to resume enrichment immediately, saying that the regime is too destabilised and risk-averse in the short term.