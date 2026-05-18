/Did China assure US it would not provide material support to Iran? Trump aide reveals details

Amid reports of China's involvement in Iran-US talks and its reported help to Tehran, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has revealed that Chinese representatives reassured US President Donald Trump during his state visit to Beijing that it will not provide any material support to Iran. This comes at a time when the Trump administration is analyzing options to renew the strikes on Iran as the ceasefire did not result in the opening of Strait of Hormuz or a long term peace deal.

"When the president went in to the meeting with Chinese representatives, he did not go in asking them to take action in the Straits of Hormuz. He was very focused on making sure that they didn’t provide material support to Iran. That’s a commitment he obtained and confirmed," Greer said in an interview with ABC News. According to Greer, the United States is not seeking "to have joint military options with the Chinese" in the Strait of Hormuz. "But obviously, we want to make sure that they’re not getting in the way of anything we’re doing to try to clarify that situation," he added.

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Why is China important amid Iran-US war?

Iran depends heavily on China as its biggest trading partner and primary buyer of Iranian oil, with Beijing purchasing the vast majority of Tehran’s crude exports despite Western sanctions. China has also provided Iran with a crucial economic lifeline through financial networks, intermediary companies, and shipping arrangements that help Tehran bypass sanctions. In April, a report by CNN claimed that China will be shipping weapons to Iran. Trump had at that time warned Beijing saying that it will be in a “big problem” if such a thing happens. Greer's remark confirms that US wants to make sure that China is not involved in any way in Iran.

The recently concluded China visit by Trump also put spotlight at China's back channel role as a mediator. As Pakistan became the top mediator between the US and Iran, it was reported widely that China might have played a role in convincing Iran to come to negotiation table. China has not openly accepted its role about mediation but has said that it has been working “tirelessly for peace.” Last week, when US extended its latest peace proposal to Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited China and held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and discussed bilateral relations, regional and international developments."

While Trump had said that he would not want China's help in the matters related to Iran ahead of his visit, during his trip, he said that Chinese President Xi Jinping wants to see a deal on Iran and "would love" to help the US. "President Xi would like to see a deal made. He would like to see a deal made. And he did offer, he said, if I can be of any help at all I would like to be of help," Trump told Fox News.

What US intelligence said

US intelligence has in April suggested that China is preparing to deliver new air defense systems to Iran within the next few weeks, reported CNN, citing people familiar with recent intelligence assessments. The intelligence added that Iran, in the garb of ceasefire, is trying to replenish certain weapons systems with the help of key foreign partners. The report, citing sources, further mentions that Beijing is working to route the shipments through third countries, so that its origin is not known.

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