/'Willing to work...': China extends global 'stability' olive branch to US ahead of Trump visit

China said Monday (Mar 11) said that it is ready to work with the United States in the pursuit of "more stability" globally. China confirmed US President Donald Trump Beijing visit from May 13 to 15. The trip will mark Trump’s first visit to China during his second term and is expected to focus heavily on improving strained trade relations between the two global economic powers. The two leaders last met in South Korea in October, where they agreed to ease tensions stemming from ongoing trade disputes initiated by US tariffs.

"Top-level diplomacy plays an irreplaceable strategic guiding role in China-US relations," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a regular news briefing. “China is willing to work with the United States in the spirit of equality, respect, and mutual benefit, to expand cooperation, manage differences, and inject more stability and certainty into a volatile and intertwined world,” Jiakun said.

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What's on agenda?

The upcoming meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping is expected to focus on trade, security and global tensions. Key issues include reducing tariff disputes, access to China’s rare earth minerals, market access for Chinese firms like BYD, and major business deals involving Boeing aircraft and US farm products. Taiwan and nuclear security talks are also likely to feature prominently. The two sides may also discuss improving educational, business and cultural ties to stabilise US-China relations.

The Iran factor

This visit by Trump was postponed as the war started in Iran. As Pakistan became the top mediator between the US and Iran, it was reported widely that China might have played a role in convincing Iran to come to negotiation table. China has not openly accepted its role about mediation but has said that it has been working “tirelessly for peace.” Last week, when US extended its latest peace proposal to Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited China and held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and discussed bilateral relations, regional and international developments." China is a key customer for Iranian oil, defying sanctions imposed by the United States as Washington seeks to choke off revenue to Tehran.