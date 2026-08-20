/Did ChatGPT use F-word? Sudden change in AI chatbot shocks some. What’s happening?

ChatGPT appears to be getting a little less robotic, and some users are not exactly thrilled about it. Several users have reported that OpenAI’s chatbot has started using swear words, including the F-word, while responding to otherwise ordinary queries. The reports gained attention this week after Business Insider published screenshots showing ChatGPT using profanity while answering a question related to a food recipe ingredient.

The reports come as ChatGPT has recently been updated to a newer model, prompting fresh discussion over changes in the chatbot’s tone and personality. Users have previously complained about AI responses sounding overly robotic, while others have welcomed increasingly human-like interactions.

Why is ChatGPT swearing?

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The Business Insider report included screenshots of conversations in which ChatGPT allegedly used profanity and casual slang. One user cited in the report said one of the recipe suggestions included the phrase “big ass kolaches”.

The reported behaviour has also fuelled observations that ChatGPT appears to be using more internet-style and Gen Z slang in some conversations. However, it remains unclear whether the reported instances are part of a deliberate change to the chatbot’s personality or the result of another change in how the model responds to certain prompts.

There is currently no confirmed explanation for why some users are seeing this behaviour.

What has OpenAI said about ChatGPT using the F-word?

OpenAI has not publicly explained the reported instances or confirmed whether a specific update is responsible for the language change.