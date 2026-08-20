Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Did ChatGPT use F-word? Sudden change in AI chatbot shocks some. What’s happening?

Did ChatGPT use F-word? Sudden change in AI chatbot shocks some. What’s happening?

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 17:22 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 17:22 IST
Did ChatGPT use F-word? Sudden change in AI chatbot shocks some. What’s happening?

Image for representation Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Recent updates to ChatGPT have caused it to occasionally use profanity and casual slang, surprising users. OpenAI has not yet publicly confirmed or explained the reason behind this sudden shift.

ChatGPT appears to be getting a little less robotic, and some users are not exactly thrilled about it. Several users have reported that OpenAI’s chatbot has started using swear words, including the F-word, while responding to otherwise ordinary queries. The reports gained attention this week after Business Insider published screenshots showing ChatGPT using profanity while answering a question related to a food recipe ingredient.

The reports come as ChatGPT has recently been updated to a newer model, prompting fresh discussion over changes in the chatbot’s tone and personality. Users have previously complained about AI responses sounding overly robotic, while others have welcomed increasingly human-like interactions.

Why is ChatGPT swearing?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Business Insider report included screenshots of conversations in which ChatGPT allegedly used profanity and casual slang. One user cited in the report said one of the recipe suggestions included the phrase “big ass kolaches”.

Also read: US Navy destroyer spent four days without power in South China Sea. This is what we know

The reported behaviour has also fuelled observations that ChatGPT appears to be using more internet-style and Gen Z slang in some conversations. However, it remains unclear whether the reported instances are part of a deliberate change to the chatbot’s personality or the result of another change in how the model responds to certain prompts.

Trending Stories

There is currently no confirmed explanation for why some users are seeing this behaviour.

What has OpenAI said about ChatGPT using the F-word?

OpenAI has not publicly explained the reported instances or confirmed whether a specific update is responsible for the language change.

Also read: Israeli Air Force major arrested over Polymarket wagers on Iran, Yemen attacks

Some speculation has linked the behaviour to ChatGPT’s default settings or changes affecting users of the free version. However, there is no confirmed evidence establishing a connection, and such claims remain speculative unless OpenAI provides further clarification.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics