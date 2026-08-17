/Israeli Air Force major arrested over Polymarket wagers on Iran, Yemen attacks

Another Israeli Air Force officer has been arrested on suspicion of breach of trust after allegedly placing bets on Polymarket linked to attacks in Iran and Yemen.

Israeli news outlet N12 reported on Sunday (Aug 16) that the officer, an IAF major, is suspected of using sensitive information to place bets on the prediction market. He is expected to face a hearing over the allegations.

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The case follows earlier investigations involving Israeli military reservists accused of using classified information to bet on the timing of military operations through Polymarket. In those cases, suspects were indicted on more serious charges related to the alleged exploitation of classified military information.

Polymarket is a decentralised prediction market where users trade shares based on the expected outcomes of real-world events, including politics, economics and sports. Prices on the platform are shaped by trading activity and are often presented as crowd-sourced probabilities of an event occurring.

The platform has also gained attention as a forecasting tool, with some experts arguing that prediction markets can at times provide more accurate estimates than traditional polling.