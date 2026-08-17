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Israeli Air Force major arrested over Polymarket wagers on Iran, Yemen attacks

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 11:13 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 11:13 IST
Israeli Air Force major arrested over Polymarket wagers on Iran, Yemen attacks

Image for representation Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

An Israeli Air Force major faces a hearing after being arrested for allegedly using classified military information to place bets on Polymarket regarding strikes in Iran and Yemen.  

Another Israeli Air Force officer has been arrested on suspicion of breach of trust after allegedly placing bets on Polymarket linked to attacks in Iran and Yemen.

Israeli news outlet N12 reported on Sunday (Aug 16) that the officer, an IAF major, is suspected of using sensitive information to place bets on the prediction market. He is expected to face a hearing over the allegations.

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The case follows earlier investigations involving Israeli military reservists accused of using classified information to bet on the timing of military operations through Polymarket. In those cases, suspects were indicted on more serious charges related to the alleged exploitation of classified military information.

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Polymarket is a decentralised prediction market where users trade shares based on the expected outcomes of real-world events, including politics, economics and sports. Prices on the platform are shaped by trading activity and are often presented as crowd-sourced probabilities of an event occurring.

The platform has also gained attention as a forecasting tool, with some experts arguing that prediction markets can at times provide more accurate estimates than traditional polling.

Also read: ‘Iran owns and rules this waterway’: Tehran warns US it will never control Strait of Hormuz amid Trump’s threat

In February, two suspects were arrested in a joint operation involving the Shin Bet, Israel's domestic security agency, a Defence Ministry investigative unit and the Israel Police. Investigators suspected that the reservists had used classified information obtained during their military service to place bets on the timing of military operations.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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