/US Navy destroyer spent four days without power in South China Sea. This is what we know

A US guided-missile destroyer spent four days without power in the South China Sea last month after an engineering failure. The USS Benfold, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer that was sailing with the George Washington carrier strike group, lost power on 24 July after what the US Seventh Fleet described as “an engineering casualty involving its generators”.

The 10,000-ton warship was subsequently towed to Subic Bay in the Philippines, with power restored two days after it was towed on 28 July, according to USNI News. The loss of power left sailors without galley services, toilets and air conditioning, Commander Matthew Comer told the publication. The USS Robert Smalls, another vessel attached to the carrier strike group, helped provide meals for the crew.

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“There were no injuries to the crew, who demonstrated resilience, grit, professionalism and unwavering steadiness in their response,” Comer said in a statement to USNI News. The incident comes as the US military faces growing demands on its forces amid deployments linked to the conflict with Iran.

Separately, President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he had ordered Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to “substantially reduce” annual joint military exercises with South Korea as the US military continues to face pressure on its forces and aircraft carriers.