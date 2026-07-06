/'Destabilising to region’: China test fires long-range missile in South Pacific, alarms regional powers

China on Monday successfully test-fired a long-range missile from a ​nuclear-powered submarine into the Pacific, sparking widespread condemnation from world leaders concerned about Beijing’s intensifying military activity in the region. The missile carrying a dummy warhead, was launched from a nuclear-powered submarine at 12:01 p.m. local time (12:01 a.m. ET), according to Xinhua, China’s state-run news agency. The missile landed precisely within the designated waters, the agency further said but did not providing details on the location or exact type of projectile.

The launch was called a "routine arrangement" of China's annual military training by Xinhua that also said it was not directed against any specific country or target.

Australia, New Zealand call test 'Destabilising to region’

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The test comes just after Australia signed a defence agreement with Fiji in which both the countries would come ⁠to the other’s aid in the event of an attack.

After the missile was test fired by China, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said they were notified by China about the planned ​test, but described the launch as "destabilising" for the region.

“Australia has been clear that this proposal, this proposed test, is in the context of a rapid military build-up by China, which is lacking in the transparency and reassurance as to intent, that the region expects,” said Wong.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters also raised concerns saying, "New Zealand considers this an unwelcome and concerning development. We, like our neighbours in other Pacific countries, have no interest in China using the South Pacific as a testing site for missile capability," he said.

Beijing and Western powers along with the US. and Australia have been jostling for years to take control in the strategically located island nation. China too has been trying to expand its economic and security influence across the South Pacific.