/Did India exit Chabahar? Why the port still matters

The war seems to be over for now with normalcy returning. The countries around the world have seen the strength Iran showed in the war and are bracing for a new economical order as far as the most important shipping route Strait of Hormuz is concerned. India's concern regarding its energy needs may not be significant because India, throughout the war period, has maintained continued contact with the Iranian leadership. Iran has acknowledged that it “will never forget” how India stood with it during this period. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also raised concerns regarding free and safe shipping routes. India has also sent its delegation for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral. Thus, India's concerns, as far as the political transition is concerned, may be minimal, as it has maintained good relations with Iran throughout.

India has not exited Chabahar: Report

According to reports, India has temporarily transferred its stake in the Chabahar Free Zone to a local Iranian entity to avoid the impact of renewed US sanctions. This allows India to protect its $120 million investment while temporarily stepping back from direct ownership. This means the physical assets will, in practice, be leased back to or managed by the local entity on India's behalf, allowing them to remain operational while serving India's interests. Meanwhile, India is also engaged in back-channel talks with the US to secure future exemptions while maintaining its long-term strategic connectivity goals.

Also Read: No funding allocated for Chabahar port in Indian Budget 2026

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Why was Chabhar port important for India?