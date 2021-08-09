Despite protests, France to implement Macron's COVID-19 pass from today

Despite protests in France, citizens in the country will have to show COVID-19 passes to enjoy routine activities.

The plan forwarded by President Emmanuel Macron is aimed to keep the virus under check and to ensure vaccination.

There were large scale protests across the country in Montpellier, Paris, Nice and other cities as people denounced what they called was oppressive rules.

At least 237,000 people protested across France over the weekend including 17,000 in Paris.

However, reports say the vaccination rates have jumped ever since the French president unveiled his health pass plans last month. At least 75 per cent of the population has now received at least one dose of the vaccine and 55 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.

From Monday people will have to show the health pass to enter restaurants including for travel and to get non-emergency treatment. Health employees have been given time to till September 15 to get fully vaccinated or face suspension.

The pass has already become a requirement to visit cultural venues after it was implemented on July 21. It was approved by the country's Constitutional Council on Thursday widening its scope to include other venues.

Health minister Olivier Veran said the pass would ensure there are "no new curfews and lockdowns". According to reports, the rule is set to be in place at least until November as the government hopes it would accelerate the vaccination process.

Even though coronavirus cases have remained steady in the country but Corsica and the Mediterranean coast have witnessed a surge in cases due to an influx of holidaymakers.

"Get vaccinated. Get vaccinated. Get vaccinated," President Macron insisted in a video while asserting that "our freedom is worth nothing if we infect our friends, neighbours or grandparents. To be free is to be responsible."

(With inputs from Agencies)

