Radio host and anti-vaxxer, Dick Farrel, dies of Covid; Urges friends to get vaccinated before death

A right wing radio host who declared all Covid vaccines to be “bogus bull shid” and yelled at Fauci for being a “lazy freak” has passed away after losing a battle against coronavirus.

Dick Farrel was a 65-year-old former Newsmax host and well-known radio personality. Farrel was highly critical of Dr NAthony Fauci, US medical expert and head of Covid task force.

The media personality believed the coronavirus, which has taken thousands of lives in the US, was a “scamdemic” and had labelled Fauci as a “power tripping lying freak” in a Facebook post.

“Fauci,the power tripping lying freak named in the Trump lawsuit,” he wrote on Facebook.

While Farrell spent his days mocking the Covid vaccines and people who believed in them, it has been reported that he ultimately had a change of heart in his last days.

Although he had urged people to not get vaccinated, even in the month of June, after getting infected by the deadly coronavirus, Farrel apparently called his close friends and requested them to get vaccinated against coronavirus as soon as possible.

"Covid Took One Of My Best Friends! RIP Dick Farrel. He is the reason I took the shot! He texted me and told me to "Get it!" He told me that this virus is no joke and he said: 'I wish I had gotten it!'," his friend Amy Leigh Hair said in a Facebook post.

He passed away in West Palm Beach, Florida.