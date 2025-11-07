/Denmark to ban social media platforms for children under 15

The Denmark government on Friday announced a political agreement to ban access to social media for children under the age of 15. The move, led by the Ministry of Digitalisation, would set the age limit for access to social media but, after a specific assessment, will give some parents the right to give consent to let their children access social media from age 13. The move follows Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s call for restrictions on children’s use of social media in her opening speech to Parliament last month, due to concerns over the mental health of youth. A majority of parties in parliament said they would support the plan.

“Denmark is taking a groundbreaking step towards introducing age limits on social media to protect children and young people in the digital world,” said the country’s digitalisation ministry.

“Children under the age of 15 should not have access to platforms that may expose them to harmful content or harmful features,” the ministry statement said butdid not specify how the ban will be enforced or which social media platforms will be included.

However, exceptions can be made if parents believe their child should have access to social media at an earlier age. According to the statement, parents will have the opportunity to consent to their children’s access if their children are as young as 13.

As part of the agreement, EU’s Digital Services Act supervision will be strengthened, and funds will be allocated to support the development of alternative social media platforms. Additionally, extra efforts will be made to combat illegal marketing by influencers, it added.

“Children and young people have their sleep disrupted, lose their peace and concentration, and experience increasing pressure from digital relationships where adults are not always present,” it said. “This is a development that no parent, teacher, or educator can stop alone,” said digitalisation minister Caroline Stage.

“We are taking a necessary stand against a development where large tech platforms have had free rein in children’s rooms for far too long.”

Denmark follows Australia’s lead

In December, Australia is set to become the first country to ban social media for children, setting the minimum age at 16. In September, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a United Nations forum in New York that she was “inspired” by Australia’s “common sense” decision to enact age restrictions.

The legislation also imposes fines of up to 50 million Australian dollars ($32.3 million) on social media platforms for allowing children under 16 to create accounts.

The platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X, YouTube, Reddit and Kick have a legal obligation to shut down accounts of Australian children under 16 by December 10.