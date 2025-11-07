/TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee loses ₹56 lakh to cyberfraud through fake KYC of bank account

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and the party’s Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee lost around ₹56 lakh after fraudsters gained access to his bank account by submitting a fake KYC through which they changed all his contact details. Cybercriminals gained access to the TMC leader’s account in a public sector bank through forged documents. Banerjee was informed about the fraud by the branch manager. The bank authorities themselves filed a complaint with the Kolkata Police cybercrime department. The fraudsters changed Banerjee’s contact details to gain access to the account and subsequently transferred the money.

According to reports, the account was opened when Banerjee was a member of the West Bengal state assembly. He was an MLA from the Asansol South constituency from the year 2001 to 2006. All the allowances that he had received as an MLA were deposited in that bank account. Since there had been no transactions in the account for some time, it had become dormant.

The fraudsters used forged PAN and Aadhaar cards in the KYC application and changed the contact details of Banerjee in the account. They also changed the registered mobile number linked to the account, thereby gaining full access.

“If you keep money in the bank, criminals will take it, and if you keep money at home, Narendra Modi will take it,” Banerjee said to reporters when asked about the fraud.

Banerjee, who is an MP from Serampore, said the manager of the branch called him on Thursday to inform him about the fraud.

The cybercrime department of Kolkata Police has started an investigation into the incident. The investigators are focusing on the sequence of the unauthorised transactions linked to the TMC MP’s bank account.

Officials are looking for digital footprints and evidence to trace and track the culprits and refused to share any specific information about the suspects or the technique used by them. The case highlights the increasing risk of online scams and fraudsters, who are now not even wary of targeting high-profile individuals.