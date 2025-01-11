Denmark has reportedly reached out to US President-elect Donald Trump’s team, expressing a willingness to strengthen security in Greenland or increase the US military presence there, while making it clear that the island is not for sale.

According to Axios, which cited two sources, Denmark’s private messages aimed to address US security concerns without compromising Greenland's sovereignty.

President-elect Trump, who will assume office on January 20, has previously described US control of Greenland as an "absolute necessity" for national security.

He has also hinted at using military or economic measures, including tariffs, against Denmark to further US interests. However, the Danish government has sought to reassure Trump that his concerns can be met without the need to claim the island.

In their communication with Trump’s team, Denmark said that while Greenland would remain off the market, they were open to discussing any other requests from the US regarding the island, the sources told Axios.

Greenland PM ‘ready’ to talk with Trump

Earlier this week, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also said that she had requested a meeting with Trump but did not expect it to take place before his inauguration. Greenland’s Prime Minister, Múte Egede, also expressed his readiness to hold discussions with Trump.

“Greenland belongs to the Greenlandic people. We do not wish to be Danish or American; we want to be Greenlandic,” Egede, an advocate for the island’s independence, stated during a press conference in Copenhagen. When asked if he had been in contact with the President-elect, Egede said no but reiterated, “We are ready to talk.”

Denmark’s Prime Minister Frederiksen, who appeared alongside Egede at the press conference said that she had asked for a meeting with Trump.

Earlier, France, Germany, and the EU issued a cautious statement urging Trump to avoid actions that could challenge the “sovereign borders” of the European Union. A European Commission spokesperson dismissed Trump’s comments about Greenland as “wild hypothetical stuff” but added that EU member states are obligated to defend Greenland in case of an attack.

