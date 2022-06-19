Defrocked Chilean priest gets 15 years for abusing minors

A defrocked priest who once held senior positions in the Catholic Church in Chile was sentenced to 15 years in prison Saturday for raping and otherwise sexually abusing minors for more than a decade.

The sentence against Oscar Munoz, 60, was handed down by a criminal court in the capital Santiago.

Munoz was a well-known clergyman who held senior positions under the archbishop of Santiago and as recently as 2018 under Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati.

Also read | Chile’s Lake turns into desert, warnings for climate change - See pics

The latter is accused of covering up many cases of sexual abuse of minors within the church in Chile.

Munoz is accused of raping or abusing at least five minors. Two other alleged victims are still being evaluated.

Watch | Chilean swimmer breaks world record, swims one nautical mile in 15.3 seconds

Munoz has been in preventive prison since 2018 as he awaited sentencing.

His alleged crimes span from 2002 to 2018.

Also read | Is Chile the home to the oldest tree in the world? This scientist thinks so

Prosecutors had asked for a 30 year sentence for him.

Pope Francis expelled Munoz from the church in 2019.

As in other countries around the world, the Catholic church in Chile has confronted a wave of charges that its priests sexually abused minors.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.