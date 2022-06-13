Chile’s Lake turns into desert, warnings for climate change - See pics

Amid a historic 13-year drought, rainfall levels have slumped in this South American nation that hugs the continent's Pacific coast. Higher air temperatures have meant snow in the Andes, once a key store of meltwater for spring and summer, is not compacting, melts faster, or turns straight to vapour.
The drought has hit mine output in the world's largest copper producer, stoked tensions over water use for lithium and farming, and led the capital Santiago to make unprecedented plans for potential water rationing.
(Text: Reuters)