Chile’s Lake turns into desert, warnings for climate change - See pics

Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 12:04 AM(IST)

The drought has hit mine output in the world's largest copper producer, stoked tensions over water use for lithium and farming, and led the capital Santiago to make unprecedented plans for potential water rationing.

Amid a historic 13-year drought, rainfall levels have slumped in this South American nation that hugs the continent's Pacific coast. Higher air temperatures have meant snow in the Andes, once a key store of meltwater for spring and summer, is not compacting, melts faster, or turns straight to vapour.

Desperate animals searching for water

The Penuelas reservoir in central Chile was until twenty years ago the main source of water for the city of Valparaiso, holding enough water for 38,000 Olympic-size swimming pools. Water for only two pools now remains.

A huge expanse of dried and cracked earth that was once the lake bed is littered with fish skeletons and desperate animals searching for water.

The reservoir needs rainfall - once reliable in winter but now at historic lows, said Jose Luis Murillo, general manager of ESVAL, the company that supplies Valparaiso with water.

Behind the issue, academic studies have found, is a global shift in climate patterns sharpening natural weather cycles.

(Photograph:Reuters)