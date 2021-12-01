Debate over new Covid variant Omicron’s pronunciation begins  

A debate over pronunciation of new Covid variant Omicron has begun (representative image). Photograph:( Others )
Even as the world is tensed over the emergence of a new Covid variant Omicron, a debate seems to have begun over its pronunciation. The development comes as the BBC pronounced it as 'OM-mi-cron'. It gave heavy emphasis on the first syllable in pronouncing the Greek word. It is the 15th letter in the Greek alphabet
On Sunday, a well-known historian and classicist Mary Beard criticised the corporation's choice of emphasis on Twitter.
Beard said, “I am NOT a technical ancient linguist. But I do find it a bit odd that the BBC News is saying omicron with the stress on the first syllable."
In a letter, a Telegraph reader said that 'clearly' no-one at the BBC seems to have studied Greek at school. He said that the word should be pronounced 'oh-my-cron' "with the emphasis on the second syllable".
In response, BBC's news channel editor Jess Brammar joked on Twitter by saying, "Guilty as charged, I did not do Greek at school.”
According to the language experts, it may be more accurate to pronounce Omicron as the BBC has chosen to do.
A scientist from Oxford and native Greek speaker, Professor Aris Katzourakis, told the Telegraph that people should try to say "oh-me-cron, with the emphasis on the o".
