/Day before Bangladesh polls, Jamaat leader arrested at Saidpur Airport with Tk50 lakh in cash

A day ahead of the national elections in Bangladesh, police arrested Belal Uddin, Ameer of Thakurgaon district Jamaat-e-Islami, at Saidpur Airport in Nilphamari on Wednesday after he arrived from Dhaka by air, and Tk50 lakh in cash was recovered from his possession. Officials said the arrest was made during a special operation conducted on the basis of confidential information.

Belal Uddin arrived on a Novoair flight, and law enforcers recovered the large sum of money after searching his bag.

Officer-in-Charge of Saidpur Police Station Abdus Sattar confirmed the arrest and said a case is being processed in connection with the cash recovery.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

After his arrest, Belal Uddin fell ill and was admitted to a hospital. He was taken to Saidpur 100-bed Hospital in Nilphamari district by an ambulance at 1:47pm after he complained of illness.

Nazmul Huda, Resident Medical Officer of the hospital, said, “No sign of a heart attack was found in the Jamaat leader after conducting medical tests. An ECG was performed, but no indication of a heart attack was detected. He has been referred to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for further evaluation.”

Additional law enforcers were deployed in and around the hospital to avoid any untoward incident.

CEC to address nation on election eve

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin will address the nation on Wednesday evening ahead of the 13th National Parliamentary Election and Referendum scheduled for Thursday.

The Election Commission (EC) said the speech was recorded on Tuesday evening and will be broadcast simultaneously on Bangladesh Television (BTV), Bangladesh Betar and all private television and radio channels across the country.

Earlier, on December 11 last year, the CEC addressed the nation while announcing the election schedule. Wednesday’s speech will be his second address regarding the upcoming polls.

The CEC will brief the nation on the preparations for the election and urge voters to go to polling stations without fear to exercise their franchise.