/Did India attack Kirana Hills? IAF Vice Chief Kapoor addresses question on Operation Sindoor targets

Nine months on, the murmurs on Kirana Hills, a military installation site in Pakistan, continue, putting a stop to chatter on Wednesday (Feb 11), Vice Air Chief Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor said “we did nothing”. After the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack that killed innocent people, Indian armed forces retaliated by launching Operation Sindoor, which conducted precision strikes on nine terrorist hubs located in neighbouring Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The locations included prominent hubs in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Muzaffarabad and Kotli. These were command centers of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen, and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the latter is the parent organisation of The Resistance Front (TRF), the offshoot, which orchestrated the attack in April 2025.

Reiterating, IAF Vice Chief Kapoor said, "We attacked terror infrastructure and several of their (Pakistan's) military installations. This is absolutely true. If you see any video, whether it's from open sources or generated by them, or what they're trying to portray, we don't know.”

He assured that the videos circulating on social media are created by people from across the border. He continued, “Whether we did something, or whether the explosion was caused by an insurgency there, or by what weapon, we don't know about all this. But these videos (of Kirana Hills) were presented by their people; they made them; we did nothing. We only struck terror into military installations."

Within just three hours, India targeted 11 military installations

Noor Khan

Rafiqui

Murid

Sukkur

Sialkot

Pasrur

Chunian

Sargodha

Skardu

Bholari

Jacobabad



In the special Operation Sindoor briefings, the armed forces showed satellite images before and after the strike on Shahbaz Airbase in Jacobabad, which clearly showed the scale of destruction.