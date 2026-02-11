/Thailand: Gunman killed after shooting 3 people at school

Google Preferred
Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Feb 11, 2026, 17:41 IST | Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 18:07 IST
Gunman detained Photograph: (Thai Police/Facebook)

Story highlights

A gunman launched an open firing at a southern Thailand school and injured at least three people. The Thai police said the gunman was shot dead.

A gunman launched an open firing at a southern Thailand school and injured at least three people. The Thai police said the gunman was shot dead. "Police shot the suspect in the Hat Yai shooting," Thailand's Central Investigation Bureau said in a statement, after earlier saying he had been killed.

The suspect entered the Phatong Prathan Khiriwat School in "an agitated state while carrying a gun", the Songkhla provincial government said in a statement, adding that there were no reports of victims. Police said the 18-year-old alleged shooter fired multiple shots at the students.


This is breaking news. More details to come

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...

