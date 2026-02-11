/Thailand: Gunman killed after shooting 3 people at school

A gunman launched an open firing at a southern Thailand school and injured at least three people. The Thai police said the gunman was shot dead. "Police shot the suspect in the Hat Yai shooting," Thailand's Central Investigation Bureau said in a statement, after earlier saying he had been killed.

The suspect entered the Phatong Prathan Khiriwat School in "an agitated state while carrying a gun", the Songkhla provincial government said in a statement, adding that there were no reports of victims. Police said the 18-year-old alleged shooter fired multiple shots at the students.



This is breaking news. More details to come