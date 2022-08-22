Darya Dugina's father describes her death as 'terrorist act by Ukrainian nazi regime'

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

A prominent Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin has described the death of his daughter Darya Dugina as a "terrorist act by the Ukrainian Nazi regime". Darya was killed in a suspected car bomb attack outside Moscow, the Russian state investigators said on Sunday (August 21).

In his first public comment since she died, Alexander said that the explosion happened "in front of my eyes". In a statement on Telegram, he said that his daughter was killed in front of his eyes while returning from the tradition festival near Moscow.

ALSO READ | Ukraine bans Independence day celebrations as Russia launches rockets at locations near nuclear plant

As quoted by The Guardian, the statement read, "She was a beautiful Orthodox girl, a patriot, a war reporter, an expert on central channels and a philosopher. Her speeches and reporting have always been profound, grounded and restrained."

"She never called for violence and war. She was a rising star at the beginning of her journey. The enemies of Russia meanly, stealthily killed her," it read.

"Our hearts yearn not only for revenge or vengeance … we only need our victory," it added.

ALSO READ | Russia says apprehended IS operative was planning suicide attack in India

After the initial probe, Russia's Federal Security Service accused Ukraine's secret services of killing Darya.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also reacted to the incident and expressed his "sincere condolences". His message to Dugina's family was released by the Kremlin.

Putin said, "A vile, cruel crime ended the life of Daria Dugina, a bright, talented person with a real Russian heart - kind, loving, sympathetic and open."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.