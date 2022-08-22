Russia says apprehended IS operative was planning suicide attack in India

Russia's top security agency has said that it has apprehended an Islamic State (IS) operative planning a suicide attack in India. The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) said in a statement that he was planning a terror attack by "self-detonation against one of the representatives ruling circles of India."

The development comes even as global worries over Islamic state have grown. The agency said that the operative belongs to a central Asian country and was recruited during his visit to Turkiye from April to June 2022. In the release, the authorities explained that his "indoctrination was carried out remotely through the accounts of the messenger "Telegram" and during personal meetings in Istanbul by a representative of the terrorist organization."

Also read | LIVE: Islamabad High Court grants pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan till August 25

Russian media has also released a 57 second video of the terrorist. More details are still awaited but the release by the agency said after taking "oath of allegiance to the Amir of the ITO "IG"" he was given the "task of leaving for the territory of Russia, completing the necessary documents and flying to India to commit a high-profile terrorist act."

WATCH | Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India

India has expressed concerns over IS and just last week, deputy NSA Vikram Misri expressed concerns at the SCO NSAs meet in Uzbekistan.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE -