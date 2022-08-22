LIVE: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan faces arrest, party announces protest meet

highlights

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was booked on Sunday for threatening a judge and two high-ranking police officers at a public meeting. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) after his speech in Islamabad. Pakistan's electronic media watchdog banned satellite television channels from airing live speeches by Imran Khan. In his remarks to the public on Saturday, Khan threatened to file lawsuits against senior police officers, a female magistrate, the Pakistani Election Commission, and political rivals over the treatment of his aide Shahbaz Gill, who was detained last week on sedition-related charges.