LIVE: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan faces arrest, party announces protest meet

New Delhi Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 11:24 AM(IST) Edited By: Sayan Ghosh

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan Niazi Photograph: AFP

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was booked on Sunday for threatening a judge and two high-ranking police officers at a public meeting. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) after his speech in Islamabad. Pakistan's electronic media watchdog banned satellite television channels from airing live speeches by Imran Khan. In his remarks to the public on Saturday, Khan threatened to file lawsuits against senior police officers, a female magistrate, the Pakistani Election Commission, and political rivals over the treatment of his aide Shahbaz Gill, who was detained last week on sedition-related charges.

PTI vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi told the media that the party is going to protest any attempts to arrest Imran Khan and the police has already deployed forces in anticipation of clashes.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) politicians have urged party workers to take to the streets to protest against the possible arrest of Imran Khan. Senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has also asked party workers to reach former PM's Bani Gala residence.
 



