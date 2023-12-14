LIVE TV
Danish shipping giant's container ship involved in Red Sea 'incident'

Danish shipping giant Maersk's container ship. Photograph:(Others)

Danish shipping giant Maersk said that the crew and vessel have been safe and they are working for establishing the facts of the incident

Danish shipping giant Maersk on Thursday (Dec 14) said that a container ship owned by the company was involved in an "incident" in the Red Sea, as it was en route to Saudi Arabia from Oman.

"The crew and vessel is reported safe. At this time, we are still working to establish the facts of the incident," said Maersk, in a statement, further stating that "the recent attacks on commercial vessels in the Bad al-Mandab Strait are extremely concerning."

More details awaited.

