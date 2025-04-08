In the United Kingdom, a dozen cases of a highly dangerous and transmissible strain of Mpox have been reported. Most of these cases were in individuals who either recently travelled from Africa or those who have been in close contact with someone who had Mpox. However, the latest case was detected in someone who does not fit either of the bills.

The identification of the Mpox strain in someone who has no travel history or links to other cases of the disease has sparked fears that the Clade 1b strain of Mpox could be silently sweeping across the UK.

Clade 1b

The Clade 1b strain is believed to be the more dangerous and transmissible strain of Mpox. Latest case of teh Mpox strain has been detected in a person from the North East.

Given the patient's lack of travel history to Africa and links to any other patients, experts fear the the new, more dangerous strain of Mpox may be sweeping across the UK.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Dr Krutika Kuppalli, associate professor in the division of infectious diseases at the University of Texas Southwestern said: "The detection of clade 1b mpox in the UK without any known travel history or reported links to prior confirmed cases is concerning because it suggests possible undetected community transmission. This means the virus may already be circulating locally, beyond the scope of current surveillance efforts."

"It also raises concerns about the potential for undetected spread amongst asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic individuals."

Under investigation

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), as per Mirror, said that it was investigating where the latest patient may have caught the infection.

Dr Gillian Armstrong, UKHSA Mpox Incident Director, said that "the risk to the UK population from mpox remains low."

"The majority of people who have presented with symptoms report close physical contact, including massages, or sex prior to developing symptoms. Regardless of whether you have travelled or not, it is important to remain alert to the risks. Anyone who thinks they may have mpox should contact NHS 111 for advice on what to do.

"While mpox infection is mild for many, it can be severe for some, and UKHSA is committed to preventing its spread within the UK," he added.

