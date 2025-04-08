Indian Home Minister Amit Shah is on a visit to the Jammu and Kashmir. Amid tightened security measures, Shah landed in Srinagar on Monday evening. On Tuesday, Shah held a meeting with the top officials of the union territory including the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah about the developmental projects.

The home minister is also holding a security review meeting with the top officials of J&K Police, Indian Army and Paramilitary Forces. The home minister will also take a review of the situation on the Line of Control. The home minister on Tuesday took to social media and said that three more separatist organisations severed their ties with the Hurriyat Conference.

"Three more organizations, namely Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front, disassociate themselves from the Hurriyat. It is a prominent demonstration of the people's trust in the Constitution of India within the valley. Modi Ji's vision for a united and powerful Bharat stands even more bolstered today, as so far 11 such organizations have shunned separatism, proclaiming unwavering support for it," posted Shah.

VIDEO | Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting at Raj Bhawan to review developmental projects in Jammu and Kashmir.



Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha were also present

This is the first visit of the home minister after Omar Abdullah's government took over in J&K. Shah also discussed the security and arrangements for the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra which is to commence on July 3. Shah has already told security agencies to ensure zero infiltration and has directed them to make J&K terror-free.

#WATCH | J&K: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaches Srinagar Airport pic.twitter.com/3Hc5fQoTt5 — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2025

The home minister's visit was just a few days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off the first train between Katra town and Srinagar on April 19.