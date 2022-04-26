Danger of World War III is 'real', warns Russian foreign minister Lavrov

As the US announced it is set to send artillery to Ukraine to fight Russian forces, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov warned that there was a "real" danger of World War III.

The Russian foreign minister criticised Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's government accusing it of "pretending" to negotiate while asserting that "we are continuing to engage in negotiations".

Lavrov warned that the danger of World War III was "real", adding, "The danger is serious, it is real, you can't underestimate it."

The Russian foreign minister expressed the hope that "everything will of course finish with the signing of an accord."

Lavrov's comments come as US secretary of state Antony Blinken and defence secretary Lyold Austin visited Ukraine over the weekend and promised to supply more arms to Zelensky's government as it continues to battle against Russian forces.

Amid the fighting, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov accused Ukraine of targeting a village.

The Russian defence ministry said its Air Force had carried out 82 strikes against Ukraine's military installations and the Army had hit 27 targets.

Meanwhile, Russia accused Ukraine of "undermining" humanitarian operations in Mariupol.

Russia said Ukrainians did not use the humanitarian corridor after it was opened earlier. Reports say Mariupol has been bombarded by Russia for weeks with food, electricity and water running low in the city with several civilians still trapped.

(With inputs from Agencies)