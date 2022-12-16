Cyril Ramaphosa expected to win re-election as ANC leader in South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa looks all set to retain his position as the leader of the country’s ruling party African National Congress (ANC) despite major corruption charges. The veteran politician has been in the headlines for his involvement in a tax evasion plot but a motion for impeachment against him was completely dismissed after a parliamentary vote. The support is expected to continue from his party as the leadership vote will take place in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Ramaphosa came to power on the back of a strong anti-corruption message as he spoke openly against his predecessor Jacob Zuma and his alleged abuse of power. While the national sentiment did turn against him recently, the ANC has stood by him and has supported him through the period.

Ramaphosa will be fighting the leadership vote against former health minister Zweli Mkhize – a politician who is also facing corruption charges over the misuse of COVID-19 funds. While he has been a supporter of Ramaphosa, he has recently created his own faction in a bid to win the top spot in the party.

A win for Ramaphosa in the leadership race will also make sure that if ANC wins the general elections in 2024, the 70-year-old Ramaphosa is guaranteed another turn as President of South Africa.