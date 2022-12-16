ugc_banner

PM Modi holds phone conversation with Putin, reviews energy, trade and defence ties

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Dec 16, 2022, 04:07 PM IST

File photo of Russia's President Vladimir Putin with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

During his conversation with the Russian president, PM Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy to end the ongoing war 

Kremlin confirmed on Friday (December 16) that Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Indian prime minister's office stated that regarding the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, PM Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward. 

The officials have stated that PM Modi and the Russian president also reviewed the bilateral ties in areas of energy, trade and investments, and defence cooperation. 

more to follow

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Meta takes down 40 fake accounts of Indian firm, 900 from China for phishing

Swiggy says Biryani India's favourite dish in 2022, Samosa takes spot of favourite snack

UK travel visa update: 'Good news' as application process time is now reduced

Topics