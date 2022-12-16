PM Modi holds phone conversation with Putin, reviews energy, trade and defence ties

Kremlin confirmed on Friday (December 16) that Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Indian prime minister's office stated that regarding the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, PM Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward.

The officials have stated that PM Modi and the Russian president also reviewed the bilateral ties in areas of energy, trade and investments, and defence cooperation.

more to follow

