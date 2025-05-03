The Cyprus High Commissioner, Evagoras Vryonides, has said that they will be raising the Pahalgam terror attack at a key European meeting set to take place in Warsaw later this month. Speaking to WION’s Sidhant Sibal, Vryonides said, “Our foreign minister took the initiative to bring this issue to the organs of the European Union and in particular to the meeting that will happen in a few days in Warsaw. This is the informal European Union foreign affairs ministers meeting, which will happen in Poland. So it’s very good that this issue will be raised at that level, so that many countries around the European Union table can take a position and express themselves.”

Advertisment

Also Read | Bangladeshi Islamists protest interim govt’s proposal for women’s rights

Last week, India’s EAM S. Jaishankar and Cyprus FM Kombos held talks on the Pahalgam terror attack during which the latter extended his condolences. The High Commissioner spoke on India-Cyprus ties and how both sides are working in several domains. On the India-Middle East-Europe corridor, the High Commissioner said, “It’s a very prestigious endeavor that we hope to see it materializing soon.” Full interview:

Sidhant Sibal: Your first reaction to the Pahalgam terror attack...

Evagoras Vryonides: Cyprus has already expressed his condolences and its solidarity to the Indian people and the Indian government. Like many nations around the world, we were very shocked and appalled about the brutality of this incident in northern India. And once more, we express our solidarity to the good people of India.

Advertisment

Sidhant Sibal: The Indian External Affairs Minister spoke to his counterpart from Cyprus, and I believe that the conversation was started from the Cyprus side. So if you can talk about what was the basic focus of this telephony conversation.

Evagoras Vryonides: After our initiative, there was a brief conversation between the two ministers, Minister Dr. Constantinos Kombos from Cyprus and minister Jaishankar from India. This happened on Monday afternoon. Basically, our minister expressed our concern, our solidarity and the condolences of the government and the people of Cyprus to India. In addition, because I understand your minister had a number of talks with other European Union nations, our minister took the initiative to bring this issue to the organs of the European Union and in particular to the meeting that will happen in a few days in Warsaw. This is the informal European Union foreign affairs ministers meeting, which will happen in Poland. So it’s very good that this issue will be raised at that level, so that many countries around the European Union table can take a position and express themselves.

Also Read | Man bitten over 200 times by deadly snakes, now his blood helps make ‘ideal’ antivenom

Sidhant Sibal: How does Cyprus plan to use or leverage its position to essentially raise awareness about this terror attack globally, especially at the European Union where, of course, Cyprus is part of. So essentially how this issue can be talked about inside the European Union, the direction that Cyprus can give.

Evagoras Vryonides: As you know, India and Cyprus has a long standing and very strong bilateral relation from the 50s and 60s, President Makarios with Prime Minister Nehru, where the two of the main, important cofounders of the non-aligned movement and Cyprus has been in the non-aligned movement forum for many years, of course, since we entered into the European Union in 2004 which are no longer called ourselves non-aligned. But the strong bilateral feeling between Cyprus and India continues to this day. So wanting to help, wanting to keep things involved as much as possible, we volunteered. We took the initiative to raise more awareness about what is happening to India and bring this issue to the European Union Council, which, as I said, will happen in Warsaw in a few days.

Advertisment

Sidhant Sibal: So will you also sensitize the European leadership about the role of the terror group, the Resistance Front, which has taken the responsibility initially and essentially also the Indian side, might have briefed you as well, because the Indian side also sensitized the diplomatic community here in Delhi. So what were the conversations like there as well?

Evagoras Vryonides: Indeed, there were some briefings from the Indian side. I missed it because I was traveling. But there is, as you know, the European Union here, and there has been a reaction directly from the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on this. So our efforts are in parallel, and in addition to the leadership of the European Union, it's not that they are not aware of, of course, they are aware of what is happening in India.

Also Read | India cracks the whip again, bans all Pak imports, mails and parcels, bars port access to ships

Sidhant Sibal: Generally talking about the issue of terrorism. Cyprus stance on it? Because India has been very vocal about it. India has been at the receiving end of cross border terrorism emerging from Pakistan, and in this case as well, India has highlighted several times how Pakistan was responsible for the terror attack in India. So what is your stance on the issue of terrorism?

Evagoras Vryonides: Of course, we are against any form of terrorism, and we highly condemn it. Then we come from a part of the world where these things are not unknown, in our countries, it’s very sad to see it happening in Cyprus or in Europe or in India. So we express our solidarity again to the Indian people, and we ask for a peaceful resolution of these conflicts.

Sidhant Sibal: Now it is becoming like a broader issue of India, Pakistan, but this is an issue for India, an issue of terrorism, an issue of cross border terrorism, but talking about the regional situation which is developing in the aftermath of the Pelham terror attack. How do you see it and what’s perhaps your view on that?

Evagoras Vryonides: It’s very concerning. It’s very alarming. It’s very worrisome. And definitely it’s a step towards the wrong direction when one entity or one group of people start to attack innocent tourists, Cyprus is very keen to collaborate with India on issues of security. We have very good cooperation between our governments, our ministries of defence. We are working together with India on maritime issues, on shipping, on maritime security. So hopefully all these will be a thing of the past soon.

Sidhant Sibal: At the United Nations as well, any role you plan to play in terms of this issue, India, in the past, has called for a common definition on terrorism, that there should be a common definition. So how do you plan to work with India at the United Nations, or any other multilateral organisation when it comes to dealing with the issue of terrorism, and in particular case for India, the issue of cross border terrorism,

Evagoras Vryonides: There is a strong collaboration between our two governments on many fora, including the United Nations, and there has been collaboration in the past in terms of supporting each other’s candidacies in the various forum of the UN. Of course, the idea is to have a peaceful world, a global community, where people and its citizens can feel safe to travel and enjoy the countries.

Sidhant Sibal: How do you see India, Cyprus relationship? There has been engagement at the multiple levels between the two countries. And you have been supportive of India on several issues and issues that have been close to India. So if you can perhaps talk about that.

Evagoras Vryonides: Our bilateral relation, as you know, has been growing stronger throughout the decades. We had a number of presidential visits back and forth. Our foreign ministers have met three or four times in the last two years, and there is room for improvement. We want to promote Cyprus as a tourism destination. We want to promote Cyprus as an area that people can go and enjoy themselves, and there is a strong business community from India that is interested in doing business in Cyprus. We still have one of the lowest corporate taxes in Europe at 12.5% only. And there are a high number of foreign direct investments from India to Cyprus. We have two honorary consulates to help us in this, one in Kolkata and the other one in Mumbai, and we look forward to enhancing our bilateral relationship even further in the years to come.

Sidhant Sibal: One of the key focuses has been an early conclusion of the free trade agreement. In fact, even as we speak, the Indian trade minister is in Brussels, and both sides, the European Union side and Indian side, have reaffirmed the conclusion of FTA by year end. So what is the position of your country on that.

Evagoras Vryonides: Of course, we support it, and we’re doing everything we can to speed things up. It doesn’t depend on Cyprus alone. As you can see, it’s the European Union nations in general. And of course, on the other side is India. But I’m happy to say that things were moving very well after the visit of the EU college, which happened a few weeks ago. And as you have mentioned, the idea is to have the agreement signed before the end of the year. So I’m very happy to see your Minister of Trade in Brussels. It means that things are moving, and hopefully by the end of the year, we will have the agreement signed.

Also Read | India plots double financial strike on Pakistan to stifle terror funding, jittery Islamabad reacts

Sidhant Sibal: The India-Middle East-Europe corridor. And your country's position is very geostrategic in the Mediterranean, where India has been increasing its engagement. So if you can perhaps talk about your views, your country's view on this mega connectivity and economic project

Evagoras Vryonides: It’s a very prestigious endeavour that we hope to see it materialising soon. If you look at the map, you will realise that Cyprus finds itself naturally on the map, on the way of the IMEC, and we do plan to engage ourselves actively in it, offering logistical support, or IT know how, or refuelling for the boats, or in any other way possible, Cyprus will be able to help this endeavour, because even though we don't have land borders with the rest of the European Union, we are the first, the most Eastern and the first port that the ships, after exiting from Israel, can pass by in Cyprus. So we hope to be able to participate actively in that.

Sidhant Sibal: How do you see India’s engagement in the wider Mediterranean?

Evagoras Vryonides: India is welcome to come to the region and increase its influence. And of course, let me add to the high level of visits you mentioned. We had our Deputy Minister for research, innovation and digital policy visiting here in the fall within the framework of the Mediterranean conclave. So from Cyprus, there is an active participation in these meetings.