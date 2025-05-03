Islamist groups that are becoming influential in Bangladesh are up against the interim government’s proposal for women's rights, including equal inheritance rights for women, a ban on polygamy, and recognition of sex workers as labourers, and held a massive rally in the capital, Dhaka, on Saturday.

As many as 20,000 people turned out in support of the Hefazat-e-Islam group that laid out demands for Bangladesh’s interim government.

Speaking at the rally held at Suhrawardy Udyan, Maulana Mamunul Haque, joint secretary general of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, demanded the cancellation of the “anti-Quran and anti-Sunnah” report by the Women's Affairs Reform Commission, the abolition of the commission itself, and the reinstatement of full trust and belief in Allah in the Constitution.



He said, “In the name of women’s reform, Islam has been insulted. Hefazat always honours women. If needed, we will take to the streets again to ensure that the constitution reflects complete trust in Allah.”

He also issued a stern warning against pluralism.

“If the cases filed against Islamic scholars during the previous fascist regimes are not withdrawn within the next two months, we will do whatever is necessary,” he warned.

Haque further said that the recommendations proposed by the interim government have hurt “the sentiments of the majority of the people” by labelling the religious laws of inheritance as the main cause of inequality between men and women.



Supporters carried banners and placards that read, “Say no to Western laws on our women, rise up Bangladesh.”

Hefazat-e-Islam, commonly called Hefazat, also threatened to hold nationwide rallies on May 23 if the interim government didn’t agree to its demands.

Islamist parties on the rise

Islamist parties have increased their visibility since former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted last year after mass protests forced her to resign.

Hefazat also calls for a ban on the Awami League, the party of former PM Sheikh Hasina.



Following pressure from other Islamist parties, the Muhammad Yunus interim government banned the Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of the Awami League party, labelling it a “terrorist organisation” on October 24.

Yunus also withdrew a ban on the country’s largest Islamist party last August, reversing a decision by the Hasina government.

He is now under pressure to announce an election date and has said that the dates could be decided by the end of 2025 or the first half of 2026.