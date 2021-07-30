Cruise ship passengers test positive for coronavirus, set to dock in Bahamas

According to reports, six passengers on Royal Caribbean's Adventure of the Seas cruise ship have tested positive for coronavirus

The cruise ship had departed from Nassau in the Bahamas last Sunday.

The company said four guests were vaccinated and two unvaccinated were minors. They were quarantined and their contacts tested negative. The cruise ship authorities said they will be disembarked in Freeport in the Bahamas today.

Earlier this month a Singapore cruise ship turned back to port after a suspected COVID-19 case as a 40-year-old passenger tested positive. The 'cruise to nowhere' was operated by Genting Cruise Lines.

In February last year over 700 people on board the Diamond Princess were quarantined off Japan's Yokohama city as hundreds tested positive when the pandemic was still taking hold worldwide. At least 13 people died and 4,000 passengers spent weeks in quarantine in the port as coronavirus infections kept surging.

Normally guests and crew members undergo COVID-19 testing before boarding and additional tests are carried out during the cruise.

Reports say the guests at the Royal Caribbean ship were detected with the virus after routine testing on board with one passenger detected with mild symptoms and the other three reportedly asymptomatic.

Cruise ship companies have lost billions of dollars after the pandemic began last year with the travel industry hit hard. However, cruise ships have been slowly returning with strict coronavirus protocols in place.

According to the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the industry had shed 518,000 jobs between just mid-March and September last year with fully vaccinated passengers given priority and tests and masks becoming mandatory.

(With inputs from Agencies)