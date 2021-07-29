International cruises set to restart in England

International cruises are set to start again in England after a 16-month break. Cruises are set to start on August 6 as per reports.

Moreover, people fully vaccinated in the US and European Union (UN) except France will be allowed to travel to England without having to quarantine on arrival.

"We're helping reunite people living in the US and European countries with their family and friends," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted.

The policy will come into force from 4:00 am (0300 GMT) on August 2.

Travellers fully jabbed with a vaccine approved by the US Food and Drug Administration or the European

Medicines Agency will be able to travel from any country on the British government's "amber" traffic light list without having to self-isolate at home for 10 days.

Britain is in the midst of another wave of the virus due to the Delta variant, although case numbers have dropped over the past week, while its vaccine drive has seen more than 70 percent of adults fully jabbed.

Scotland, which is in charge of its own travel rules, later said that it was also getting rid of quarantine requirements for jabbed travellers from the US and EU.

Wales and Northern Ireland also set their own health policies, and decide their own foreign travel rules, but are consulting with London over a UK-wide policy.

(With inputs from agencies)