Covid boosters necessary to stop the spread: Study

A survey in the UK has found out that vaccinated people are vulnerable to getting infected by coronavirus a few months after they have received their second dose of the Covid vaccine.

Keeping this in mind, scientists are urging all eligible people to get their booster shot against coronavirus as soon as possible.

Scientists from Imperial College London have revealed that after analysing more than 100,000 swabs samples, they found out that the infection rates were three to four times higher in unvaccinated people. However, they also observed infection rates increased to 0.55 per cent three to six months after the second shot.

It was observed that infection rates declined from 1.76 per cent in the unvaccinated to 0.35 per cent in the three months after second dose but then rose again.

Due to this, researchers are urging all eligible population to get their booster shot as soon as possible.

"The possible increase of breakthrough infections over time reinforces the need for a booster programme," said Paul Elliott, head of the React study and professor in epidemiology and public health medicine at Imperial.

This study is specifically targeted for cases of Delta variant, which is one of the most highly transmissible variants of coronavirus.

As per the preliminary result of the survey, highest rate of infections was among five to 17-year-olds in the month of September and nearly 2.5 per cent of them testing positive. It was followed by 35 to 54-year-olds.