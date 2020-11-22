Covid-19 vaccination may start in early December in US: Top official

Head of US government's coronavirus vaccine effort said on Sunday that the country hopes to begin a sweeping vaccination in early December. If such an effort takes place, it will mark first mass vaccination against coronavirus and will also be a decisive step against the global Covid-19 pandemic. The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than a million people worldwide. The number of active cases worldwide is more than 15 million at present.

"Our plan is to be able to ship vaccines to the immunization sites within 24 hours of approval" by the US Food and Drug Administration, Moncef Slaoui told CNN.

"So I expect maybe on Day Two of the approval, on the 11th or the 12th of December."

Citing reports, AFP said that FDA vaccine advisors will meet between December 8 and 10 to discuss approval of vaccines. Pfizer and Moderna have said that their vaccines against COVID-19 are at least 95 per cent effective.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech confirmed on Friday (December 20) that they had applied to US health regulators for emergency use authorisation (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first to do so in the US as the pandemic rages around the world. The companies have said that they are prepared to ship vaccines as soon as they get a go-ahead from the government.

USA is the worst affected country in the world. It has had more than 12,000,000 coronavirus cases so far. The death tally is fast approaching 300 thousand. Nearly 5 million people are still affected due to coronavirus.

(With agency inputs)