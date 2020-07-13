COVID 19: US reports 9,747 new cases; death toll crosses 135,000

As the WHO reported a record single-day spike, more than half of the cases were reported from the United States of America.

The US reported 9,747 new cases over the last 24-hour period, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

With 442 new fatalities reported, the death toll of the country now stands at 135,171.

Florida, alone, has recorded over 15,000 new cases in the past 24 hours on Sunday.

However, this was not the record high single-day spike. The highest single day spike was on Saturday when 66,528 new cases were reported.

The US now has 3,301,820 total infections, according to the data released by Johns Hopkins University.

The surge in the cases is being seen as a result of the trials of reopening the economy, which led to people flocking on the streets and beaches without taking proper safety measures.

