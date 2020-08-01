COVID-19: US records 66,986 new cases and 1,453 deaths

The US is one of the worst affected countries by coronavirus, and the situation does not seem to be improving as the US reported 66,986 new positive coronavirus cases.

While experts are urging locals to stay indoors and exercise caution, the US President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to explain and justify the surge in positive cases. His reason is simple, "We have more Cases because we do more Testing."

We have more Cases because we do more Testing. It’s Lamestream Media Gold! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2020 ×

On Friday, the US recorded its highest single-day spike in coronavirus-related deaths as nearly 1,453 people lost their battle to the deadly virus, taking the death to 153,882.

Total number of people affected by the novel coronavirus in the US has reached 4.58 million, with some local bodies yet to report toll of their areas.

For July, US cases rose by 1.87 million, or 69 per cent, and deaths rose by 25,770, or 20 per cent. In June, cases rose by 835,000 and deaths by 22,322.

(With inputs from agencies)