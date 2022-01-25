COVID-19: UK to remove restrictions for eligible vaccinated arrivals, including from India. See changed rules

The United Kingdom has made changes to coronavirus (COVID-19) testing measures for travellers arriving in the country from February 11 as the government has taken one step further to reopen the travel sector.

India-based news agencies reported that the change in rules is for fully vaccinated travellers, including those from India, arriving in the UK from next month.

As per a statement released by the authorities, all testing measures for eligible fully vaccinated travellers will be removed from 4:00am (local time) on 11 February.

The statement mentioned that the travel rules and measures have been simplified so that families can find options to travel abroad during the school holidays. The move is also a boost to the tourism industry.

The UK has been one of the countries where Omicron wreaked havoc after it emerged last year in November. It led to a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, putting pressure on Intensive Care Units (ICUs) with increased hospitalisation.

Now, all testing requirements will be removed for eligible fully vaccinated arrivals and only a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) is required.

The authorities also informed that those who are not recognised as fully vaccinated will only need to take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on or before day 2 after they arrive in the UK.

Also, the children aged 12-15 in England will be able to prove their vaccination status or proof of prior infection online on NHS COVID Pass from February 3 if they want to travel outside.

Impact on India

UK has removed COVID-19 testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers, including those from India.

UK's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that the country will be connecting with key global markets and will recognise vaccine certificates from 16 more countries and territories including India, bringing the total list to over 180 countries and territories worldwide.

"We made the right calls at the right time and thanks to our vaccine and booster rollout it’s paying off — allowing us to safely remove nearly all COVID-19 travel restrictions for vaccinated travellers. This final step in our stale and safe full return to international travel is a major boost for U.K. tourism, setting Britain free ahead of the crucial half term and spring holiday season," said Shapps.