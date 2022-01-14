Boris Johnson, Kim Kardashian, Novak Djokovic: Here's a list of most famous COVID-19 rulebreakers
Amid all the Covid controversies related to UK PM Boris Johnson and his government, here's a list of some famous offenders, who found themselves in hot water when it came to Covid rules and restrictions
It's like parties aren't getting over at Downing Street as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced heavy criticism over multiple incidents related to the handling of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Firstly, reports emerged of Downing Street garden party, which apparently took place last year, on May 15. The photo of the same went viral. In the photo, Johnson's staff can be seen laughing and joking about in the gathering when such festivities were banned in the country.
Secondly, Boris apologised on Wednesday (January 12, 2022) for attending a party held in the Downing Street office during the lockdown. It was brought to notice by Dominic Cummings, who is a former aide of PM Johnson as in his blog post, he wrote that the investigation should be done on the "Socially Distanced Drinks" email sent on May 20, 2020.
Thirdly, Telegraph reported two leaving parties or farewell parties were held in No 10 on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral. As per the report, the parties were held between April 9 and April 17, a time when the country was in a period of national mourning after Prince Philip's death.
Djokovic and Australian Open row
Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic remained in the headlines over his stance of not getting the COVID-19 jabs, which became a major roadblock for his participation in the Australian Open as the authorities cancelled his visa.
The Serbian tennis player's lawyers said that he was granted a vaccine exemption to enter the country as he was contracted with COVID-19.
But soon after that, videos were circulated in which the player was seen flouting Covid norms as he was spotted at public events without wearing a face mask. The events happened during the same time when his lawyers stated that he had a Covid infection.
Cummings controversy
UK PM's former aide Dominic Cummings caused an uproar in Britain after breaching lockdown rules in March 2020 to travel the length of England to be with his parents. However, he said he took another trip in a car to "check his eyesight".
For Johnson and his government, it was to be the first of a long line of Covid-related scandals.
The famous kiss
UK's former health minister Matt Hancock resigned for breaking the Covid rules he had himself set after being caught on film in a steamy clinch with his mistress in his ministry in May 2021.
Ramaphosa's selfie
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa broke social distancing rules to pose for a selfie with two women who approached him in the street in May 2020. The incident had sparked public outrage.
He joked: "Come before we get arrested."
Kardashians: Not keeping up with Covid?
American media personality and reality television star Kim Kardashian sparked anger in October 2020 by throwing a party on a private island to celebrate her 40th birthday, with photos showing revellers without masks.
Ireland's golfgate
European trade commissioner Phil Hogan was forced to resign in August 2020 along with two senior Irish politicians after they attended a parliamentary golf gala dinner for 80 when only six people were allowed to meet indoors.
The head of the country's tourism board Catherine Martin was also forced to quit after going for a break in Italy when people were being told to holiday at home.
That Argentina vs Brazil football match
A hugely anticipated clash between South American football giants Brazil and Argentina had to be halted in September 2021 after five minutes with officials claiming four Argentine players based in England had given them false information to get around Covid rules.
As soon as the match started at Sao Paulo's Neo Quimica Arena it was suspended. According to Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA), the Premier League players — Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero of Tottenham, and Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia — provided "false information" upon their entry to Brazil.
Newsom's 'bad mistake'
California Governor Gavin Newsom was forced to admit he made a "bad mistake" in November 2020 by attending a friend's birthday dinner during a spike in cases.