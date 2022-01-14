Boris Johnson, Kim Kardashian, Novak Djokovic: Here's a list of most famous COVID-19 rulebreakers

Amid all the Covid controversies related to UK PM Boris Johnson and his government, here's a list of some famous offenders, who found themselves in hot water when it came to Covid rules and restrictions

Downing Street: Parties and after parties

It's like parties aren't getting over at Downing Street as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced heavy criticism over multiple incidents related to the handling of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Firstly, reports emerged of Downing Street garden party, which apparently took place last year, on May 15. The photo of the same went viral. In the photo, Johnson's staff can be seen laughing and joking about in the gathering when such festivities were banned in the country.

Secondly, Boris apologised on Wednesday (January 12, 2022) for attending a party held in the Downing Street office during the lockdown. It was brought to notice by Dominic Cummings, who is a former aide of PM Johnson as in his blog post, he wrote that the investigation should be done on the "Socially Distanced Drinks" email sent on May 20, 2020.

Thirdly, Telegraph reported two leaving parties or farewell parties were held in No 10 on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral. As per the report, the parties were held between April 9 and April 17, a time when the country was in a period of national mourning after Prince Philip's death.

(Photograph:Reuters)