COVID-19 lockdown in France causes massive traffic jams

As the French President Emmanuel Macron announced an immediate to contain the sudden surge in the coronavirus cases, the streets in the Ile-de-France region got jam-packed with cars for more than 400 miles.

The local media reported a cumulative traffic jam of nearly 430 miles (700 km) in the Ile-de-France almost an hour after the French President announced an emergency lockdown all over the country after one of the highest single-day surges were reported in the country.

Following the increasing cases, Macron said the country fears the risk of being "overwhelmed by a second wave that no doubt will be harder than the first" and therefore he feels a lockdown is necessary and will be helpful. As per the announcement made by Macron, a curfew was brought in place after 9 pm.

The area, Ile-de-France, is one of the most popular and most populated regions of the country, mainly known for its culture and food.

People crammed on the roads in cars, bike, and vans to return back to their hometowns, while some were returning to Paris after a long holiday. However, the heavy traffic resulted in roadblocks and traffic jams which lasted for hours.

Incredible traffic jam in Paris as people try to leave the city before 9 pm curfew and before confinement begins at midnight. Traffic is barely moving in every direction as far as the eye can see. Lots of honking and frustrated drivers. pic.twitter.com/6Zn2HCxuPl — Michael E. Webber (@MichaelEWebber) October 29, 2020 ×

These traffic jams caused problems for the people residing in the nearby areas who complained of excessive honking and noise, and some even took to social media to express the discomfort caused due to a sudden decrease in the air quality of the affected areas.

The local media and health experts are also urging Parisians to stay in the city and inside their homes, instead of travelling to other parts of the country, as they fear a wider spread of the virus if people travel to different parts of the country. Paris locals have also, in the past, complained about residents of other regions being hostile towards them.

On Thursday night, the French authorities reported 47,637 new cases and 250 new deaths, taking the total tally beyond 1.8 million cases and 36,020 deaths.