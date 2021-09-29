COVID-19: Japan to ease emergency measures gradually as number of cases fall  

For the first time in around six months, Japan is going to lift a coronavirus state of emergency in all regions on Thursday, said Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The number of new cases and deaths in the country has been witnessing a fall. The strain on the medical system has also eased to a great extent.

From over 25,000 last month to 1,128 on Monday, daily number of cases of Covid have been decreasing in Japan.

The country will be opened gradually. There will be some curbs on restaurants and large-scale events for a month.

The government will introduce a certification system whereby only approved restaurants can stay open till 9 pm. The ban on serving alcohol will be lifted everywhere unless local governors’ object.

In a coronavirus task force meeting, Suga said, "Thanks to progress in vaccination and administration of neutralising antibody drugs, we are entering a phase where medical services can be offered in a stable manner even if a certain degree of infections take place."

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura explained the gradual approach to reopening, by saying that "new cases will undoubtedly rise" after the emergency is lifted.

"We need to continue with the necessary measures to prevent a rebound," he said.

